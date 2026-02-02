Ford and Xiaomi deny EV partnership reports

US-China tensions are running high

This rumor popped up as US-China tensions over EVs are running high—some US lawmakers and automakers have raised concerns about Chinese automakers and battery manufacturers entering the US, citing security and competitive worries.

Ford's been struggling with big losses in its EV business, and CEO Jim Farley has warned about tough competition from Chinese brands.

So while partnerships might sound logical, both companies are making it clear: not happening.