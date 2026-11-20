Global jitters are real: Brent crude has climbed to $92.22 per barrel, and major Asian markets like Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI have slipped. Meanwhile, the rupee has quietly strengthened for four days straight.

On Thursday, Sensex jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21%, to a nine-month high of 83,021.75, while Nifty set its own nine-month high at 25,514.30.

Keep an eye on heavyweight stocks and sectoral trends today: they're likely to set the tone for what happens next.