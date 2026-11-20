Foreign $12.21B inflow helps Sensex Nifty reach 9 month peaks
The Indian stock market is coming off a high: Sensex and Nifty just closed at nine-month peaks on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, thanks to strong banking and auto stocks plus a record $12.21 billion boost from monthly foreign investors.
But as trading opens today, things look a bit cautious since global markets are shaky with rising oil prices and Asian indexes in the red.
Brent crude $92.22, Asian markets slip
Global jitters are real: Brent crude has climbed to $92.22 per barrel, and major Asian markets like Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI have slipped. Meanwhile, the rupee has quietly strengthened for four days straight.
On Thursday, Sensex jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21%, to a nine-month high of 83,021.75, while Nifty set its own nine-month high at 25,514.30.
Keep an eye on heavyweight stocks and sectoral trends today: they're likely to set the tone for what happens next.