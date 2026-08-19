Why foreign inflows in Asian bonds have hit 4-month low
What's the story
Foreign investment in major Asian bond markets fell to a four-month low in July, according to Reuters. The decline is attributed to investors becoming more selective amid geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices. Despite the overall trend, India stood out with $3.04 billion in foreign bond inflows during the period under review.
Investment breakdown
Smallest monthly inflow since March
The data from regulators and bond market associations showed net purchases of $2.03 billion in local-currency bonds across India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Thailand.
This marks the smallest monthly inflow into these five markets since March.
The decline comes despite strong global demand for emerging-market debt, highlighting growing differences in investor preferences across Asia.
Market trends
Global appetite for emerging-market debt
According to the Institute of International Finance, investors poured $26.7 billion into emerging-market debt in July.
High yields, improving economic fundamentals, and diversification from developed markets supported demand.
However, emerging-market equities recorded outflows of $7.8 billion during the month.
The data indicates that while there is a global appetite for these assets, investor preferences are becoming more nuanced across different Asian economies.
Economic impact
Energy prices and geopolitical tensions weigh on Asian bonds
Asian bonds have been further pressured by the region's vulnerability to rising energy prices.
The ongoing Middle East conflict has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for Gulf energy exports.
This has raised costs for oil-importing economies and heightened concerns over economic growth.
Major Asian economies also reported weaker economic indicators in July, adding to investor caution across regional bond markets.
Tax impact
Inflows into Indian bonds surge
India attracted $3.04 billion in foreign bond inflows in July, marking a second consecutive monthly increase. The surge follows the government's decision to scrap capital gains tax in early June on income from interest or sales of government securities held by overseas investors.
Market dynamics
South Korea's 4th consecutive month of inflows
South Korean bonds attracted about $600 million in foreign investment in July, marking the fourth consecutive month of inflows.
The demand has been supported by South Korea's inclusion in the FTSE Russell benchmark bond index.
However, foreign inflows into Indonesian bonds dropped to a four-month low of $40 million following the unexpected departure of central bank governor Perry Warjiyo.
The leadership change raised investor concerns about Bank Indonesia's independence and contributed to greater caution toward Indonesian assets.