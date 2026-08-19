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Home / News / Business News / Why foreign inflows in Asian bonds have hit 4-month low
Why foreign inflows in Asian bonds have hit 4-month low
The decline is attributed to investors becoming more selective

Why foreign inflows in Asian bonds have hit 4-month low

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 19, 2026
03:25 pm
What's the story

Foreign investment in major Asian bond markets fell to a four-month low in July, according to Reuters. The decline is attributed to investors becoming more selective amid geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices. Despite the overall trend, India stood out with $3.04 billion in foreign bond inflows during the period under review.

Investment breakdown

Smallest monthly inflow since March

The data from regulators and bond market associations showed net purchases of $2.03 billion in local-currency bonds across India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Thailand.

This marks the smallest monthly inflow into these five markets since March.

The decline comes despite strong global demand for emerging-market debt, highlighting growing differences in investor preferences across Asia.

Market trends

Global appetite for emerging-market debt

According to the Institute of International Finance, investors poured $26.7 billion into emerging-market debt in July.

High yields, improving economic fundamentals, and diversification from developed markets supported demand.

However, emerging-market equities recorded outflows of $7.8 billion during the month.

The data indicates that while there is a global appetite for these assets, investor preferences are becoming more nuanced across different Asian economies.

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Economic impact

Energy prices and geopolitical tensions weigh on Asian bonds

Asian bonds have been further pressured by the region's vulnerability to rising energy prices.

The ongoing Middle East conflict has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for Gulf energy exports.

This has raised costs for oil-importing economies and heightened concerns over economic growth.

Major Asian economies also reported weaker economic indicators in July, adding to investor caution across regional bond markets.

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Tax impact

Inflows into Indian bonds surge

India attracted $3.04 billion in foreign bond inflows in July, marking a second consecutive monthly increase. The surge follows the government's decision to scrap capital gains tax in early June on income from interest or sales of government securities held by overseas investors.

Market dynamics

South Korea's 4th consecutive month of inflows

South Korean bonds attracted about $600 million in foreign investment in July, marking the fourth consecutive month of inflows.

The demand has been supported by South Korea's inclusion in the FTSE Russell benchmark bond index.

However, foreign inflows into Indonesian bonds dropped to a four-month low of $40 million following the unexpected departure of central bank governor Perry Warjiyo.

The leadership change raised investor concerns about Bank Indonesia's independence and contributed to greater caution toward Indonesian assets.

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