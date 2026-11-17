Foreign inflows and oil drop push Sensex 82,402, Nifty 25,350
Big day for the Indian stock market: Sensex jumped 300 points to hit 82,402, and Nifty crossed 25,350.
This rally was powered by strong buying from foreign investors and a drop in oil prices, which made investors more optimistic.
Even midcap and smallcap indices joined the upward trend.
IndiGo, SBI, Asian Paints lead gains
IndiGo, SBI, and Asian Paints led the gains while Tech Mahindra and Power Grid slipped a bit.
With oil prices falling below $92 a barrel and the rupee strengthened to 93.92 to the dollar, investor mood stayed upbeat. Plus, November saw healthy foreign investment inflows.
Analysts say if Nifty holds above 25,240, we could see more highs soon as positive vibes continue in the market.