Foreign investors add ₹5,843.33 cr as Sensex hits 84,329
Indian stock markets are buzzing, thanks to foreign investors pouring in ₹5,843.33 crore for the 18th straight session. Domestic investors weren't far behind, adding another ₹5,630.72 crore.
All this fresh cash pushed the Sensex up by 390 points to close at 84,329, near 10-month highs, while Nifty finished at 25,885.
Indian IT and real estate lead
IT and real estate stocks led the gains, with big names like TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies shining even as AI-focused stocks struggled globally.
Meanwhile, financial sector stocks didn't keep up.
Interestingly, more Indian companies are catching the eye of foreign investors now than six years ago, even though overall foreign shareholding is at a 21-year low.