Foreign investors drive record ₹41,800cr into Indian government bonds
Business
Foreign investors just poured a record ₹41,800 crore ($4.4 billion) into Indian government bonds in June 2026, the biggest monthly jump ever.
This rush came right after the government scrapped taxes on foreign capital gains and interest, and opened up more bonds for overseas buyers.
Tax breaks drew inflows, analysts caution
This wave of investment nearly doubled the previous record and gave the rupee a boost, making Indian stocks and currency shine compared to other emerging markets.
Economists say tax breaks and a steady rupee made India extra attractive, but some analysts note that part of this spike is due to reclassifying existing holdings, so don't be surprised if things slow down as global markets shift.