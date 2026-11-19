Foreign investors inject ₹45,960cr in 1st week boosting Nifty 8.6%
Foreign investors dropped over ₹45,960 crore into Indian stocks in just the first week of November 2026, more than what left the market last month.
This huge inflow pushed the Nifty 50 index up by 8.6% in a single week, marking its best run since early 2021.
The main reasons? Cheaper oil prices, better stock valuations, and some seriously strong profits from top companies.
Brent $90 dip boosts India inflows
Brent crude dipping to $90 a barrel has helped India's trade outlook and made local stocks more appealing.
Plus, Nifty 500 companies posted an impressive 28.4% profit growth in the September quarter, giving investors extra confidence.
In the week ending November 6, 2026, FPIs purchased over ₹45,960 crore, a sharp turnaround from October's big outflows.
Still, with inflation above 6% in October and talk of possible RBI rate hikes ahead, there are some clouds on the horizon for future investments.