Foreign investors just pumped $650 million into India—here's what's up

Big money is moving: US equity funds pulled in $79 billion (a yearly high), while people pulled $44 billion out of safer money market funds. Emerging markets like China and Brazil are also seeing fresh cash. Basically, investors are feeling bolder and looking for better returns.

Should you be cautious?

Elara Capital points out that these huge inflows don't happen often—and sometimes show up right before markets peak.

If the rally stalls, there could be a quick correction ahead.

So if you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, keep an eye on how things play out over the next few weeks.