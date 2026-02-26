Foreign investors pour $2.44 billion into Indian equities this February
After months of pulling money out, foreign investors (FIIs) just poured $2.44 billion into Indian equities this February—the biggest monthly inflow since late 2024.
After $46 billion outflow over 2 years
This turnaround comes after a huge $46 billion outflow over the past two years, which left India looking undervalued compared to places like China and South Korea.
If these fresh inflows keep up, they could help power up the stock market and make things more exciting for investors here.
US-India trade deal boosts investments
A new US-India trade deal slashed tariffs from 50% to 18%, sparking a 4% jump in MSCI India and attracting $1.48 billion in new investments this month alone.
Plus, markets are getting an extra boost—even as tech stocks face some selling pressure due to AI worries.
Overall, it's a positive shift for the Indian market right now.