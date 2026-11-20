Foreign investors pour 84,291cr into Indian stocks 1st half November
Foreign investors just dropped a massive ₹84,291 crore into Indian stocks in the first half of November 2026, the highest ever for such a short span.
Most of this money went straight into banking and financial services, thanks to changing global trends after the US midterm elections.
With other Asian markets seeing less action, India's stock market is suddenly looking like the cool place to be.
Banking and finance received 43,102cr
Banking and finance grabbed the biggest slice, ₹43,102 crore. Telecom (₹7,570 crore) and IT (₹5,080 crore) also saw solid gains.
This turnaround comes after months where foreign investors were mostly selling; now, their renewed interest is pushing indexes like Bank Nifty to fresh highs and signaling real faith in India's growth story.