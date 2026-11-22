Investors are shifting focus from struggling AI stocks to India's strong economy, steady policies, and growing consumer demand.

Sectors like banking and financials, automobiles, capital goods, power, pharmaceuticals, and consumption could benefit from these inflows.

As Somil Mehta, Head of Retail Research at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, puts it, "India's relatively lower exposure to the global AI trade, large domestic market, resilient economy and improving corporate earnings are attracting interest. However, this is a relative safe-haven opportunity, not complete protection from global volatility."

Experts say long-term stability still depends on companies keeping up their growth.