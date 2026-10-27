Foreign investors poured ₹4,240.39 cr, Indian institutions sold ₹1,250.03 cr
Business
Tuesday saw a major shift in the stock market: foreign investors poured in ₹4,240.39 crore while Indian institutional investors sold off ₹1,250.03 crore worth of shares.
This flipped the script from Monday, when locals were buying and foreign investors were selling.
Midcap stocks gain 565 points
The markets had a bumpy ride with Sensex ending just below 73,600 and Nifty barely changing at 22,750. Midcap stocks did better, climbing 565 points.
Tata Consumer Products was rising nearly 7% after reporting second-quarter results that were largely in line with expectations, while IT stocks faced some profit-taking and financials stayed under pressure.
Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki rose on their results, but Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders slipped after a tough quarter.