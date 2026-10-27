Foreign investors poured ₹4,240.39 cr, Indian institutions sold ₹1,250.03 cr

The markets had a bumpy ride with Sensex ending just below 73,600 and Nifty barely changing at 22,750. Midcap stocks did better, climbing 565 points.

Tata Consumer Products was rising nearly 7% after reporting second-quarter results that were largely in line with expectations, while IT stocks faced some profit-taking and financials stayed under pressure.

Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki rose on their results, but Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders slipped after a tough quarter.