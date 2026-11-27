Foreign investors pull $3.59bn from Japan, Nikkei falls 7.7%
Foreign investors just pulled out a massive $3.59 billion from Japanese stocks in a single week, while the Nikkei 225 fell 7.7% to its lowest point in seven months.
This big move is tied to global worries about whether AI investments will pay off and concerns about stricter rules after the US midterm elections.
Foreign investment in Japan strong
Even with this recent sell-off, foreign investment in Japan is still going strong: net purchases of Japanese stocks have actually topped last year's numbers by quite a bit.
Plus, global investors are snapping up Japanese long-term bonds for the eighth week straight, showing they're just shifting strategies as markets get shaky.
Meanwhile, Japanese investors are also tweaking their game plan by buying more foreign bonds and selling overseas stocks, all trying to play it safe while things feel uncertain worldwide.