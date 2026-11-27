Even with this recent sell-off, foreign investment in Japan is still going strong: net purchases of Japanese stocks have actually topped last year's numbers by quite a bit.

Plus, global investors are snapping up Japanese long-term bonds for the eighth week straight, showing they're just shifting strategies as markets get shaky.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors are also tweaking their game plan by buying more foreign bonds and selling overseas stocks, all trying to play it safe while things feel uncertain worldwide.