Foreign investors pull out ₹36,000cr from Indian equities in January Business Feb 02, 2026

Foreign investors took out almost ₹36,000 crore ($3.97 billion) from Indian equities last month—a sharp continuation of the big exits seen through 2025.

This wave of withdrawals has hit several sectors—particularly export-oriented ones such as IT and healthcare, along with consumer staples and BFSI—and contributed to a decline in FPI ownership in NSE-listed equities.