Foreign investors pull out ₹5,109.21cr from Indian government bonds
Business
In just three days, foreign investors yanked out ₹5,109.21 crore from Indian government bonds through a special route that lets them trade certain bonds freely.
Basically, FPI holdings dropped sharply between September 9 and 15, raising eyebrows across the financial world.
Oil, US yields and rupee slipping
Global money is on the move right now.
Oil prices are soaring thanks to Middle East tensions, and US Treasury yields have jumped above 5%, making American assets look more attractive than Indian ones.
Plus, with the rupee slipping and borrowing costs rising in countries like the UK and Germany, experts like Mataprasad Pandey say it's just not as appealing for foreigners to park their cash in Indian debt at the moment.