Foreign investors pull ₹44,166 cr in October, ₹3.04L cr outflow

Experts say it's less about losing faith in India and more about global money moving to places with better short-term returns, like the risk-free return on 10-year US government bonds was above 5.2%.

The Nifty index has negative returns of 13.87% year-to-date in 2026, while North Asian markets are attracting funds thanks to an AI-driven rally.

As Vedant Gupte puts it, Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk, argued that the selling should be viewed more as a global repositioning of capital than a verdict on India's investment prospects.