Foreign investors pull ₹44,166 cr in October, ₹3.04L cr outflow
Foreign investors have pulled a massive ₹44,166 crore from Indian equities just in October 2026, pushing this year's total outflow to ₹3.04 lakh crore, almost double last year's figure.
The main reasons? Rising oil prices, a strong US dollar, and higher US bond yields are making global investors rethink where they put their money.
Experts say selling is global repositioning
Experts say it's less about losing faith in India and more about global money moving to places with better short-term returns, like the risk-free return on 10-year US government bonds was above 5.2%.
The Nifty index has negative returns of 13.87% year-to-date in 2026, while North Asian markets are attracting funds thanks to an AI-driven rally.
As Vedant Gupte puts it, Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk, argued that the selling should be viewed more as a global repositioning of capital than a verdict on India's investment prospects.