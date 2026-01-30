Foreign investors scramble after Supreme Court's big call

Why does it matter?

This ruling means Indian authorities can now go after untaxed foreign gains—even if companies look legit on paper.

Investors are hustling to show they have real operations by hiring local directors and renting offices, but old shortcuts like Tax Residency Certificates don't really help anymore.

Big names like Tiger Global are already facing huge tax demands, and global funds could see more costs and legal headaches as the rules get tighter.

If you're interested in startups or global investing, this is a major shift in how money moves into India.