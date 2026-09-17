Foreign investors sell ₹3,208.76cr as DIIs buy ₹3,617.75cr
Business
On Thursday, foreign investors (FIIs) were net sellers of ₹3,208.76 crore from Indian stocks, while domestic investors (DIIs) were net buyers of ₹3,617.75 crore.
This tug-of-war happened right after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 0.25%, all while oil prices and bond yields were bouncing around.
Nifty closes at 23,271 points
Even with FIIs selling and DIIs buying, the Nifty 50 managed to climb 53 points to close at 23,271, though Sensex slipped by 22 points.
Sectors like pharma and healthcare saw gains, but banks and oil and gas lagged behind.
Investors are leaning toward companies with steady earnings (think capital goods and healthcare), showing that stability is a big deal when markets get choppy.