Foreign investors take 68% of India institutional Q3 real estate
Foreign investors just took over the game, pouring in 68% of all institutional real estate investments in India during the third quarter of 2026; that's about $1.4 billion.
This is a big shift after four consecutive quarters of domestic investor-led activity, when local players led the way.
The hottest spots for this cash? Data centers (thanks to AI and cloud tech growth), hospitality, and office spaces.
India institutional inflows $2.1B, domestic 52%
Total institutional real estate investment hit $2.1 billion this quarter, up 12% from the second quarter and 20% higher than last year.
While foreign investment soared, domestic contributions dropped recently, but still made up a solid 52% of cumulative institutional inflows so far in 2026.
So even with global money flowing in, homegrown investors are still holding their ground.