Foreign investors withdraw ₹13,138cr from Indian equities in September
Business
Foreign investors have yanked out ₹13,138 crore from Indian equities in only the first 10 trading days of September 2026, a sharp turnaround after August's big inflow of ₹29,631 crore.
Nearly half of last month's gains are gone, showing just how quickly foreign investment can flip.
FPIs net sellers with ₹2,37,579cr outflows
FPIs have been net sellers of Indian equities for most of 2026, with total outflows hitting ₹2,37,579 crore in the first eight months and 10 days of the year.
Analysts say high stock prices and weak returns, made worse by a falling rupee (now at ₹95.88 per US dollar), are pushing investors to pull back.
Even so, FPIs did put ₹1,336 crore into the primary market this month, but overall the mood is cautious as global economic factors keep the rupee under pressure.