Foreign investors withdraw ₹13,138cr from Indian equities in September

FPIs have been net sellers of Indian equities for most of 2026, with total outflows hitting ₹2,37,579 crore in the first eight months and 10 days of the year.

Analysts say high stock prices and weak returns, made worse by a falling rupee (now at ₹95.88 per US dollar), are pushing investors to pull back.

Even so, FPIs did put ₹1,336 crore into the primary market this month, but overall the mood is cautious as global economic factors keep the rupee under pressure.