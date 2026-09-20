Foreign investors withdraw ₹20,974cr in September, total ₹2.45Lcr in 2026
Foreign investors have taken out ₹20,974 crore from Indian stocks just this September, pushing total withdrawals for 2026 to ₹2.45 lakh crore, way more than last year's numbers.
This shift follows months where they were actually investing in India, but global uncertainties have changed the mood.
US rates, oil, rupee, Iran-US tensions
Rising US interest rates are making US investments look more tempting right now, and high crude oil prices aren't helping either.
The rupee has also lost value against the US dollar, which makes India less attractive to foreign investors.
Add in ongoing geopolitical tensions (like the Iran-US conflict), and it's a tough environment for Indian markets, even though there's still hope thanks to India's steady economic growth and potential for future earnings.