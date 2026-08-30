Foreign portfolio investors invest ₹30,919 cr in Indian stocks
Business
Foreign portfolio investors just put ₹30,919 crore into Indian stocks this August, marking the second month in a row of big inflows after earlier pullouts.
July saw ₹20,200 crore invested.
The renewed buzz is thanks to solid corporate earnings and India's strong economic activity.
Analysts see capital shifting to India
This comeback follows months of heavy withdrawals, like June's massive ₹49,340 crore exit.
Analysts say global capital is shifting toward India as geopolitical worries ease and local business performance improves.
Still, investors are keeping an eye on risks like high US bond yields, oil price swings, and upcoming US inflation data, with the Federal Reserve's September meeting expected to be a big deal for markets.