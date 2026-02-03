Foreigners pull $16.7 billion from Indian stocks in 10 months
Business
Foreign investors have pulled $16.7 billion out of the Indian secondary equity market in the first 10 months of FY26 (to January 2026)—a sharp drop compared to the comparable 10-month period of the previous fiscal year (FY25, to January 2025).
October 2024 saw the biggest exit, with $13.6 billion withdrawn in just one month.
Even FPI investments in IPOs and QIPs nearly halved in the first 10 months of FY26 (to January 2026), signaling a clear dip in foreign interest.
Domestic mutual funds continue to invest
While foreign money is heading out, Indian mutual funds are still backing local stocks with confidence.
They invested ₹43,973 crore just in January 2026 and totaled ₹4.2 lakh crore over 10 months—almost matching the comparable 10-month period of FY25 (to January 2025).