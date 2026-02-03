Foreigners pull $16.7 billion from Indian stocks in 10 months Business Feb 03, 2026

Foreign investors have pulled $16.7 billion out of the Indian secondary equity market in the first 10 months of FY26 (to January 2026)—a sharp drop compared to the comparable 10-month period of the previous fiscal year (FY25, to January 2025).

October 2024 saw the biggest exit, with $13.6 billion withdrawn in just one month.

Even FPI investments in IPOs and QIPs nearly halved in the first 10 months of FY26 (to January 2026), signaling a clear dip in foreign interest.