Former Fed chair Ben Bernanke joins Anthropic Long-Term Benefit Trust
Anthropic, a major player in the artificial intelligence world, just added former US Federal Reserve chair and Nobel Prize winner Ben Bernanke to its Long-Term Benefit Trust.
This group helps make sure Anthropic's artificial intelligence work actually benefits people, not just profits.
Bernanke, known for guiding the economy through tough times, says it is important to have strong frameworks as artificial intelligence gets more powerful.
Anthropic Trust can appoint most directors
The Trust can appoint or remove most of Anthropic's board and is made up of people with no financial ties to the company, so they are focused on what's best for everyone.
Alongside Bernanke are Neil Buddy Shah, Richard Fontaine, and Mariano-Florentino Cuellar.
As a public benefit corporation, Anthropic is aiming to mix business goals with ethics so its tech does good in the world, and bringing in voices like Bernanke shows it is serious about it.