Former Fed chair Ben Bernanke joins Anthropic Long-Term Benefit Trust

Anthropic Trust can appoint most directors

The Trust can appoint or remove most of Anthropic's board and is made up of people with no financial ties to the company, so they are focused on what's best for everyone.

Alongside Bernanke are Neil Buddy Shah, Richard Fontaine, and Mariano-Florentino Cuellar.

As a public benefit corporation, Anthropic is aiming to mix business goals with ethics so its tech does good in the world, and bringing in voices like Bernanke shows it is serious about it.