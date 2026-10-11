Former Flipkart, Myntra and Cleartrip staff write Walmart on ESOPs
Business
More than 1,000 former Flipkart, Myntra, and Cleartrip employees have written to Walmart, saying they want fair treatment for their stock options (ESOPs).
With Flipkart's IPO still on hold, they are asking for the same chances to cash out as current staff, like more time to use their vested options and protection from losing them after leaving.
Former Flipkart staff want recognition
Many of these former employees helped build Flipkart years ago and feel their efforts should be recognized.
They say this is not just about money. It is about being valued for their work.