Former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang accused amid Megaspeed espionage probe
Jensen Huang, former NVIDIA CEO, is facing serious trouble. He is accused of having multiple affairs, including one with Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy.
The drama centers around Megaspeed, an NVIDIA client under investigation for possibly sending chips to China against US export rules.
Now, federal and state agencies are digging in, and shareholders are suing over how NVIDIA handled things.
NVIDIA hires Wachtell for independent probe
To address the crisis, NVIDIA brought in Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz for an independent probe into the espionage claims.
Huang has hired his own legal team as he faces possible criminal charges and lawsuits.
Since this all broke on November 8, NVIDIA's stock has dropped 19%, making this a rough patch for both the company and its leader.