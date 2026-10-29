Former Palantir leaders raise $17 million for dream construction AI startup
Business
Two former Palantir leaders, Andy Elder and Arjun Mathur, just launched Dream, an AI startup set on making construction way more efficient.
Backed by $17 million from big names like Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), SV Angel, and Zigg Capital, Dream wants to swap out old-school building tools for smart automation that handles design and engineering.
Platform deployed in Texas and California
Dream's "structural cognition" model uses data from more than 100 million square feet of buildings to create detailed designs, including things like materials and plumbing.
Its platform is already in use on projects in Texas and California.
Kimberly Tan, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, said, "I have not seen anybody take the technical approach," and "They're doing everything based on their own models."