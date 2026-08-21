Former Spirit Airlines flight attendants challenge $10 million Google AI deal
Former Spirit Airlines flight attendants are challenging a $10 million plan to send the airline's massive trove of emails, tax forms, and training records to Google for AI training.
While customer info will be anonymized as required by law, former employees say their work records aren't getting the same privacy protections.
Union objects, bankruptcy court delays approval
On Tuesday, the flight attendants' union officially objected in court, arguing that even "pseudonymized" files could reveal details about pay or grievances.
Because of these concerns, the bankruptcy court postponed approval of the deal for now.
Google says data will be scrubbed
Google says any data it gets will be thoroughly scrubbed by a third party so no personal details slip through before it's used to train AI.
Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, its second bankruptcy.