Former Tesla team Atomic raises $12.5 million for AI inventory platform
Business
Atomic, a new startup from an ex-Tesla team, just scored $12.5 million to boost its AI-powered inventory tech.
Originally built during Tesla's Model 3 crunch, Atomic's platform now helps companies like DoorDash and HelloFresh make smarter, faster supply chain decisions.
Jeff Goodrich joins Atomic as CTO
With backing from Klass Capital and Madrona Venture Group, Atomic's total funding is now more than $15 million.
It has also brought on Jeff Goodrich (formerly of Tesla) as CTO and third co-founder to help expand into industries like consumer goods and manufacturing, all while keeping its focus on quick setup and speed for clients who need to move fast.