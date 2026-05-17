Amid AI-induced layoffs, this tech role saw 700% hiring growth

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform enterprise technology, a new job title is emerging as the most sought-after role in Silicon Valley: the forward-deployed engineer. According to hiring data, postings for this position have skyrocketed by over 700% in just one year, with salaries exceeding $200,000. The role involves directly embedding with client companies to integrate AI into their workflows and build custom tools.

Job description What is a forward-deployed engineer? Forward-deployed engineers, or FDEs, work within client organizations instead of their own company's offices. Their main job is to take AI platforms and products and customize them according to the specific operational needs of the businesses using them. This could involve customizing software, redesigning workflows, or building new tools from scratch. The role was popularized by data analytics company Palantir, which built its business model around embedding engineers directly with customers.

Demand surge Job postings for FDEs have jumped significantly The demand for forward-deployed engineers has been staggering. In April last year, there were 643 job postings for these roles on Indeed. By April this year, that number had jumped to 5,330 postings, an annual increase of about 729%. Box CEO Aaron Levie recently said on LinkedIn, "Forward-deployed engineers, or roles that do the equivalent motion, are about to become one of the most in-demand jobs in tech. And one of the most important functions for AI rollouts," Levie said.

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Hiring spree Tech giants are racing to fill these positions Companies like Anthropic, Palantir, OpenAI, and Stripe are actively hiring for forward-deployed engineer positions as enterprise demand for customized AI tooling continues to grow. Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, also announced on LinkedIn that the company is ramping up hiring for this role due to growing demand from clients and partners for its AI products.

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Salary hike High salaries reflect rarity and strategic importance The compensation for forward-deployed engineering roles reflects their rarity and strategic importance. According to Indeed data, salaries for these positions range from around $170,000 to over $200,000. This places the role among the highest-paid in the tech industry. The premium is due to a combination of technical expertise with communication and problem-solving skills traditionally associated with management consulting, skills that are still rare in today's labor market.