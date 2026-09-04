Forward deployed engineers surge in Silicon Valley, pay above $188,000

Forward-deployed engineers are suddenly the stars of Silicon Valley, with job postings for this role jumping more than 1,000% between January and August 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

These folks set up and fine-tune AI systems to fit real business needs, and companies are willing to pay big for their skills, with a median advertised salary above $188,000 and, at Anthropic, compensation for certain forward-deployed engineering roles reportedly reaching as much as $400,000 in total compensation.