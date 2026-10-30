Four SME IPOs launch October 30 to raise ₹201 cr

Maxwell Engineering Solutions is targeting ₹57.64 crore with shares priced at ₹150 to ₹158 each.

HGS (India) plans to bring in ₹34.56 crore through a mix of new shares and an offer for sale.

Vectras Enprocon is going for ₹53.05 crore, while Johnsoncab Electricals wants to raise ₹56.02 crore.

The IPO process is being handled by firms like JDA Capital Services and Hem Securities, so if you're curious about investing in up-and-coming companies, this could be worth a look!