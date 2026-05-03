Four top Indian firms add ₹2.2L/cr as Reliance Industries leads
Business
Last week, four of India's biggest companies saw their total market value jump by ₹2.2 lakh crore, with Reliance Industries alone adding a massive ₹1.39 lakh crore.
The Sensex also inched up by 0.32%, though the excitement faded a bit as higher crude oil prices and weak signals from Asian markets set in, as noted by Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking.
Bharti Airtel gains, others lose ₹1.24L/cr
Bharti Airtel, TCS, and Bajaj Finance also enjoyed solid gains: Airtel's value grew by over ₹43,500 crore.
But it wasn't all good news: HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, and LIC together lost around ₹1.24 lakh crore in value last week, showing just how mixed things can get for India's top firms when the market mood shifts.