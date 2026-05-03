Four top Indian firms add ₹2.2L/cr as Reliance Industries leads Business May 03, 2026

Last week, four of India's biggest companies saw their total market value jump by ₹2.2 lakh crore, with Reliance Industries alone adding a massive ₹1.39 lakh crore.

The Sensex also inched up by 0.32%, though the excitement faded a bit as higher crude oil prices and weak signals from Asian markets set in, as noted by Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking.