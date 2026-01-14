Foxconn and HCL launch India Chip Pvt Ltd to make semiconductors in India
Foxconn (the Apple supplier from Taiwan) and India's HCL Group have officially named their joint venture as India Chip Private Limited, according to a regulatory filing today.
The company will build display driver chips—key parts for devices like smartphones, laptops, cars, and more—at a new facility near Jewar airport.
Why does this matter?
This move is a big deal for India's tech scene. By making these chips locally, the project aims to cut down on expensive imports and boost homegrown tech jobs—over 3,500 are expected at the new plant.
It also fits into the government's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" push for self-reliance in critical sectors.
Who's bringing what to the table?
Foxconn is sharing its chip-making know-how (they're huge in electronics), while HCL brings local engineering smarts.
HCL Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra says this partnership will help develop skills in India and meet growing demand for semiconductors right here at home.