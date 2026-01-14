Next Article
Skild AI rockets to $14B valuation after massive funding round
Skild AI just scored $1.4 billion in Series C funding, led by SoftBank and joined by big names like NVIDIA and Macquarie Group.
This fresh cash has boosted the startup's value to over $14 billion—triple what it was just last summer.
What does Skild AI actually do?
Their main product, Skild Brain, lets robots learn new tasks visually without endless retraining.
Skild licenses this tech to companies through the cloud, powering automation for things like security and inspections.
By the numbers
Total funding so far: more than $2 billion (per CEO Deepak Pathak)
Previous rounds: a prior summer round at a $4.5 billion valuation, rumored to be around $500 million
Skild is now looking to level up its technology and reach even more industries.