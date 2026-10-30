Foxconn eyes 50% global AI server market while holding 40%

To keep up with all this growth, Foxconn plans to expand its manufacturing in the US especially for high-margin products like AI server racks.

It's hoping that AI infrastructure will make up most of its revenue in the next few years.

Liu points out that while losing one customer isn't a big deal if others step in, an industry-wide slowdown would be tough to handle, so it's being careful not to overinvest as it chases bigger goals.