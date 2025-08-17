Foxconn kicks off iPhone 17 production in India
Foxconn has commenced production of the iPhone 17 at its brand-new Bengaluru facility, now its second-largest site outside China.
This $2.8 billion plant will work alongside Foxconn's Chennai unit, at a small scale, reflecting Apple's efforts to expand its manufacturing footprint in India.
Apple aims to boost iPhone output in India
The Bengaluru launch hit some bumps when Chinese engineers suddenly left, but Foxconn quickly brought in specialists from Taiwan and beyond to keep things moving.
Apple is aiming high this year—planning to ramp up iPhone production in India to 60 million units (up from around 35-40 million last year), as CEO Tim Cook noted that most US-sold iPhones in the June quarter are shipped straight from India.
Plus, iPhone shipments here are up by over 21% so far in 2025, reflecting just how important India is becoming for Apple's global game plan.