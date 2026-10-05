Foxconn revenue rises 47% to T$3.03 trillion on AI demand
Business
Foxconn just posted a massive 47% jump in revenue for July through September 2026, pulling in T$3.03 trillion ($95.39 billion).
The big reason? Demand for AI servers remained strong, and Foxconn, which builds many of them for NVIDIA, is cashing in.
This surge puts Foxconn front and center in the fast-growing AI technology world.
Foxconn expands factories, boosts AI R&D
Foxconn's numbers blew past what analysts expected (they guessed T$2.83 trillion).
To keep up with all this demand, Foxconn is expanding its factories and investing more in AI research and development.
Their focus on building smarter technology for companies like NVIDIA is helping them stay ahead as AI keeps changing the game for electronics, and shows just how quickly this industry is moving.