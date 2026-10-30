Foxconn says OpenAI collaboration would build on last year's deal
Foxconn, the giant behind much of the world's electronics, said a collaboration with OpenAI was in the works.
After meeting at Foxconn's tech showcase, Chairman Young Liu said he had met with OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman, and any deal would build on their earlier last year's agreement.
Foxconn ramps AI server production
Despite some doubts about how sustainable all this AI investment is, Foxconn remains confident.
Liu reassured everyone that the AI sector is not in a bubble.
The company is ramping up its role as NVIDIA's largest AI server maker, with six Houston factories already churning out servers and more expansion on the way.
In fact, over half of Foxconn's second-quarter revenue came from cloud and networking products, showing just how central AI has become to their growth plans.