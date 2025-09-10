Foxconn starts iPhone 17 production in India
Foxconn has officially started making the iPhone 17 at its massive Bengaluru facility, marking a big moment for Apple as it shifts more manufacturing out of China.
The factory covers nearly 300 acres and already employs around 25,000 people, with plans to ramp up to 100,000.
This move highlights how central India is becoming in Apple's global game plan.
Foxconn now leads over other Indian Apple suppliers
The plant stands out as India's largest for both workforce and production value, with about 90% of employees being young women who trained for four months before starting.
Foxconn now leads over other Indian Apple suppliers like Tata Electronics and Pegatron.
In a major change, iPhones made here are now shipped worldwide on launch day—meaning your next phone might just be made in India from day one.