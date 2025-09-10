Foxconn starts iPhone 17 production in India

Foxconn now leads over other Indian Apple suppliers

The plant stands out as India's largest for both workforce and production value, with about 90% of employees being young women who trained for four months before starting.

Foxconn now leads over other Indian Apple suppliers like Tata Electronics and Pegatron.

In a major change, iPhones made here are now shipped worldwide on launch day—meaning your next phone might just be made in India from day one.