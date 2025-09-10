India plans to merge PSBs into 3-4 large banks

Fewer, larger banks could help meet infrastructure financing goals

With only SBI and HDFC Bank making it to the world's top 100 lenders, India's banking scene is still catching up globally.

The government hopes that having fewer, larger PSBs will make it easier to finance massive infrastructure goals—like the $4.5 trillion investment target by 2040—and address slow credit growth in lending to large industries (which was under 1% as of July 2024).

If this works, it could potentially mean more stable banks and better support for new businesses and jobs down the line.