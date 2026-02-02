Foxconn's India plant in trouble over paperwork
Foxconn's massive smartphone facility near Bengaluru just got a notice from the local Koyira Gram Panchayat.
The panchayat wants paperwork—like building plans and licenses—for Foxconn's sites, which are officially listed as "vacant" even though they're up and running.
They're also questioning why Foxconn hasn't paid local taxes or hired more locals, giving the company a week to respond.
This isn't just about paperwork—if Foxconn doesn't clear things up, the dispute could raise concerns about the ₹21,911 crore smartphone project.
With thousands planning protests over job security on February 7, 2026, there's real worry about how this dispute might affect local jobs and future tech investments in India.
Even state officials are stepping in to try to keep things on track.