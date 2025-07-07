Foxconn's record sales boosted by AI, cloud demand

TL;DR

Foxconn's sales jumped to NTD 1.80 trillion for Q2 2025

For Q2 2025, Foxconn's sales jumped to NTD 1.80 trillion, a solid 15.82% rise year-on-year. New gadgets from global brands also pushed up their smart electronics numbers.

Looking ahead, Foxconn expects the momentum to keep going into Q3 and will share more details at an investor conference on August 14.