Business • Jul 07, 2025
Foxconn's record sales boosted by AI, cloud demand
Foxconn just posted its highest-ever June revenue—NTD 540.24 billion (about $18.67 billion)—up 10.09% from last year.
The big boost came from surging demand for AI tech and cloud services, especially in their cloud and networking division.
TL;DR
Foxconn's sales jumped to NTD 1.80 trillion for Q2 2025
For Q2 2025, Foxconn's sales jumped to NTD 1.80 trillion, a solid 15.82% rise year-on-year. New gadgets from global brands also pushed up their smart electronics numbers.
Looking ahead, Foxconn expects the momentum to keep going into Q3 and will share more details at an investor conference on August 14.