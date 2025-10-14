Foxconn's ₹15,000cr investment in Tamil Nadu sparks EV battery buzz
Tamil Nadu just announced that Foxconn will invest ₹15,000 crore in the state, promising around 14,000 new engineering jobs.
But Foxconn says this isn't a "new" investment—just part of ongoing plans—and nothing fresh was decided in their recent talks with the Chief Minister.
It's a classic case of government and corporate messaging not lining up.
Foxconn desk to fast-track approvals
Even if Foxconn downplays it, this is the first time Tamil Nadu has officially shared details about the ₹15,000 crore commitment.
The state is setting up a special "Foxconn Desk" to fast-track approvals and make expansion smoother for the tech giant.
Foxconn already employs over 41,000 people here making iPhones and more; now they're eyeing advanced manufacturing and R&D-driven projects, with sources indicating the investment may include EV battery production.
For young engineers and techies in Tamil Nadu, this could mean big opportunities ahead.