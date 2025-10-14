Foxconn's ₹15,000cr investment in Tamil Nadu sparks EV battery buzz

Foxconn desk to fast-track approvals

Even if Foxconn downplays it, this is the first time Tamil Nadu has officially shared details about the ₹15,000 crore commitment.

The state is setting up a special "Foxconn Desk" to fast-track approvals and make expansion smoother for the tech giant.

Foxconn already employs over 41,000 people here making iPhones and more; now they're eyeing advanced manufacturing and R&D-driven projects, with sources indicating the investment may include EV battery production.

For young engineers and techies in Tamil Nadu, this could mean big opportunities ahead.