Foxtale revenue almost doubled to ₹383 cr in FY26
Business
Foxtale, the D2C skincare brand started by Romita Mazumdar in 2021, just had a big year: its revenue almost doubled to ₹383 crore in FY26, up from ₹199 crore last year.
The jump highlights how quickly the brand is catching on with skincare fans.
Foxtale offers skincare and cuts losses
Foxtale offers moisturizers, sunscreens, serums, and cleansers based on different skin types and goes head-to-head with brands like Deconstruct and Minimalist.
Backed by Z47 for extra support, Foxtale isn't just growing fast, it's also cutting losses.
Its net loss dropped by nearly 10%, from ₹73 crore to ₹66 crore this year, showing it's finding its footing in the crowded beauty market.