FPI registrations hit decade low amid rupee weakness, higher taxes Business Jun 25, 2026

India's foreign portfolio investor (FPI) registrations have dropped to their lowest pace in over a decade.

As of June 25, 2026, only 12,195 FPIs are registered, just 52 more than last year. That is about eight new investors a month, way down from previous years.

The slowdown comes as FPIs have sold Indian stocks worth ₹2.8 lakh crore this year, mostly because the rupee is weakening and taxes are higher.