FPI registrations hit decade low amid rupee weakness, higher taxes
Business
India's foreign portfolio investor (FPI) registrations have dropped to their lowest pace in over a decade.
As of June 25, 2026, only 12,195 FPIs are registered, just 52 more than last year. That is about eight new investors a month, way down from previous years.
The slowdown comes as FPIs have sold Indian stocks worth ₹2.8 lakh crore this year, mostly because the rupee is weakening and taxes are higher.
FPIs hold ₹67.7L/cr in equities
Despite the tough climate, most FPI money still sits in Indian equities, ₹67.7 lakh crore compared to ₹6.2 lakh crore in debt investments.
Market experts say India needs tax reforms and capital gains exemptions if it wants to compete with places like China and Taiwan that are looking more appealing to global investors right now.