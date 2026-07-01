FPIs hold 16% of Indian stocks and DIIs reach 20% Business Jul 01, 2026

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) now hold just 16% of Indian stocks, their lowest share in two decades.

This shift comes after years of FPIs pulling money out due to falling returns and valuation losses.

On the flip side, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) like mutual funds and insurers have boosted their stake to 20%, overtaking FPIs for the first time in at least two decades.