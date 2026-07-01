FPIs hold 16% of Indian stocks and DIIs reach 20%
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) now hold just 16% of Indian stocks, their lowest share in two decades.
This shift comes after years of FPIs pulling money out due to falling returns and valuation losses.
On the flip side, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) like mutual funds and insurers have boosted their stake to 20%, overtaking FPIs for the first time in at least two decades.
FPIs pulled a record $31 billion
FPIs pulled a record $31 billion out of Indian equities in 2026, much higher than last year's $19 billion exit.
Their assets dropped by ₹7 lakh crore between December 2025 and May 2026, mostly from falling stock values.
While Indian markets have underperformed compared to other emerging markets lately, strong support from DIIs has helped keep things more stable during this rough patch.