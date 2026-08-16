FPIs invest ₹16,621cr in August despite ₹2.4Lcr net outflows

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have put ₹16,621 crore into Indian stocks so far in August 2026, a sharp change from the huge withdrawals earlier this year, like the ₹1.17 lakh crore pulled out in March.

Still, so far in 2026, FPIs have taken out more money than they have put in, with net outflows reaching ₹2.4 lakh crore, higher than last year's total.