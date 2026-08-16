FPIs invest ₹16,621cr in August despite ₹2.4Lcr net outflows
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have put ₹16,621 crore into Indian stocks so far in August 2026, a sharp change from the huge withdrawals earlier this year, like the ₹1.17 lakh crore pulled out in March.
Still, so far in 2026, FPIs have taken out more money than they have put in, with net outflows reaching ₹2.4 lakh crore, higher than last year's total.
Earnings and rate hopes attract FPIs
A mix of better stock prices, strong company earnings, and hopes that US interest rates will not rise soon is drawing foreign investors back.
There is growing interest in sectors tied to everyday spending: think consumer durables and healthcare.
As Manish Bhandari, CEO and Portfolio Manager, Vallum Capital, puts it, these inflows show investors shifting focus from crowded Korea-Taiwan AI trades.
Plus, FPIs also invested over ₹1,000 crore in Indian debt this month.
Future flows could still be affected by global events like oil prices or US Treasury yields.