FPIs invest ₹20,200cr in Indian equities marking July turnaround
Business
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) switched gears and invested ₹20,200 crore in Indian equities this July, a big turnaround after months of heavy selling.
Earlier this year, they were pulling out cash fast, with withdrawals hitting over ₹1 lakh crore in March alone.
Now, the trend has flipped, bringing fresh energy to the market.
Analysts cite large cap prices, earnings
Analysts say FPIs are drawn back by attractive prices on large-cap stocks and steady corporate earnings.
Plus, global pressures have eased a bit and markets like South Korea and Taiwan are seeing more volatility, making India look like a safer bet right now.
Still, experts caution that future FPI moves will depend on how earnings and monetary policies play out in coming months.