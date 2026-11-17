FPIs pour over $10 billion into Indian stocks, rupee steady
Foreign investors just can't get enough of Indian stocks: FPIs have poured in over $10 billion by November 17, marking their 12th straight session of buying.
While other Asian markets like South Korea and Taiwan saw big withdrawals, India's market stayed strong, with ₹4,195.38 crore invested in a single day and the rupee holding steady.
Morgan Stanley sees 16% Sensex rise
The upbeat mood is backed by Morgan Stanley's prediction that the Sensex could jump 16% by December 2027 thanks to faster earnings growth.
Plus, SEBI is looking at new rules to make investing easier for foreigners (like raising the beneficial ownership identification threshold for FPIs to 25% from the current 10%), and in September, its board approved allowing them to participate in a broader range of exchange-traded commodity derivatives, including non-agricultural contracts, which could keep this investment wave going.